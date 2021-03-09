Summer break extended for St. Johns County students

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Some good news for St. Johns County students.

The school board voted Tuesday morning to extend summer break an extra week and start school on Aug.16.

The 2021-2022 school year was scheduled to start on Aug. 10.

The current school year ends June 10 for students, which is later than in the year’s past due to the coronavirus.

The four days the district is delaying will be added to the end of the school year, so the 2021-2022 school year will now end on June 2 for students.

Superintendent Tim Forson said the change will give the district more time to complete construction projects and also give teachers and students some much-needed downtime following a challenging school year.