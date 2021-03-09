The Players tees off this week with changes in place

There will be some changes to The Players Championship this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The Players Championship officially tees off this week, with practice rounds open to the public starting Tuesday.

There will be some changes this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The number of fans at the tournament this year will be limited each day.

“I think for our volunteers, our staff and our players to have an opportunity to show we can do this safely and to finish it,” said Jared Rice, executive director of The Players. “And when we do that, it’s going to be really awesome for our community.”

Rice explained one of the changes to this year’s tournament that fans will notice.

“I think it starts at the very beginning, and that is in terms of ingress and egress being completely contactless,” Rice said.

That means parking passes and tickets will be digital. There will be temperature checks and a quick screening process. Masks are required inside and outside. It’s also important to practice social distancing and to wash your hands frequently. In addition, fans cannot eat or drink too close to the action.

“We do our best to bring you as close as possible to the action, and that’s really unique for golf. But this year, we’re going to ask, if you are going to actively eat or drink, do that away from the rope lines to keep everyone a little safer,” Rice said.

The Players was canceled after the first round last year, so Rice said it was important to make sure the tournament happened this year.

“We really pride ourselves in being able to be accountable to our community, and when fans come out and support us, we’re able to do great things from an economic and charitable perspective,” Rice said. “So to be able to see that through this year is something we’re looking forward to.”