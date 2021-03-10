2 employees struck by pickup in Regency Home Depot parking lot, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Home Depot employees were struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the home improvement store on Regency Square Boulevard and rushed to a hospital on Wednesday, authorities said.

One of the pedestrians has life-threatening injuries, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The accident was reported shortly before 1 p.m.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man driving a pickup truck near the contractors’ entrance to the Home Depot hit the two employees, who were wearing their orange vests at the time.

According to JSO, the driver told police he didn’t see them and he’s cooperating with the investigation.

Home Depot told News4Jax its corporate office will be releasing a statement Wednesday evening.