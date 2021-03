CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is working to track down a 12-year-old boy, last seen leaving Plantation Oaks Elementary on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kaden Wyatt-Murrell left the school just before 3 p.m. on a green BMX-style bike. He was wearing blue jeans, a grey t-shirt and was carrying a clear backpack.

If seen, call (904) 264-6512.