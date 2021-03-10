Crash of robbery suspect on 103rd Street involves JSO cruisers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least four vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon on 103rd Street near Shindler Drive. Two of the vehicles appear to be Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers.

News4Jax was alerted by calls from viewers in the area about 5 p.m. wanting to know what’s going on. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had no information, but Jacksonville Fire-Rescue said it evaluated at least two patients, one a child, but neither needed to be taken to the hospital.

Sources told News4Jax the crash was connected to a chase of a suspect in the robbery of a VyStar Credit Union, just over a mile away.

The JSO did send out a notice that the westbound lanes of 103rd Street are closed from Shindler and Rockola due to police activity. Live video from Sky 4 shows traffic and traffic backed up for blocks.

This story will be updated throughout the evening as we learn more.