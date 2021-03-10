Great spots to watch the action at The Players besides the 17th hole

FILE - Tommy Fleetwood, Austin Cook and Keith Mitchell putt on the 17th green during the second round of The Players Championship on The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on Saturday. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The Players Championship tees off this week at TPC Sawgrass, with a limited number of fans allowed each day.

For fans with tickets, there are a lot of different places to watch. This year, the PGA Tour is encouraging people to check out some of the different spots to watch the action in order to help spread people out more during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 17th hole is one of the most popular spots for fans to watch The Players, but around the course, there are a variety of great vantage points you might not think of.

There’s the hill between the 16th and 18th holes. This is where the Captain’s Club was last year. But this year, there won’t be a hospitality tent, making it easier for fans to watch the action at both holes from the same spot.

Nearby, the hill overlooking the 18th hole isn’t a bad place to be either as golfers finish their rounds.

Or you may consider making your way to the par-4 fourth hole, where you’ll have a pretty close view of the green.

Jared Rice, executive director of The Players, also shared with News4Jax his favorite place to watch.

“No. 12. So if you’re coming out, I think that’s the best spot on the golf course,” Rice said. “You can see the players walk off No. 11. No. 12 is a driveable par 4. Thirteen is a great par 3. TacoLu is back there, so who doesn’t like to grab a taco, a little something to drink out there and watch some great golf? So that’s the place I’d go.”

But if you’ve been out to the course before, you know you really can’t go wrong with visiting any of the holes to catch the action.