Jacksonville featured on list of best places to live

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Can you believe it? Jacksonville has been featured on a list of best places to live!

Jacksonville is listed as No. 99 on Livability’s ’2020 Top 100 Best Places To Live’ list.

Here is why the website thinks Jacksonville is among the best of the best:

“Jacksonville is a melting pot — people, culture, interests and food. Between the beach, river and the largest park system in the nation, there’s something for everyone to love here.”

The website goes on to say Jacksonville has fantastic restaurants and community gathering spaces.

“Home to Florida’s youngest population, this hip, northeastern Florida city has lots of amenities built in, like the largest urban park system in the country with more than 80,000 acres to explore. The city gets 220+ days of sunshine, and some of those sun-soaked days are best spent enjoying the 22 miles of beaches. JAX has big-city amenities, but historic neighborhoods serve up the charm and the street art scene keeps things interesting. On top of all that, the cost of living is below the national average and the greater Jacksonville area is buoyed by a diverse economy.”

