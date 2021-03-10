Jacksonville mayor to unveil infrastructure plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The mayor’s office is proposing a huge infrastructure and jobs plan for Jacksonville, News4Jax learned Tuesday.

The mayor’s office told News4Jax the plan is in partnership with JEA and JTA and would tackle septic tank phaseout, as well as fixing broken promises of consolidation.

The mayor’s office said the plan would be funded by a new revenue source and could possibly involve a tax increase.

News4Jax was told Mayor Lenny Curry will formally unveil the plan soon, but no specific date was given.