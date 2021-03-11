Clay County schools open enrollment begins Friday

Clay County district says sales tax money would help get rid of portables, build new schools

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Clay County School District will launch a controlled open enrollment program, which gives parents the option of choosing a school for their child that is outside their established attendance zone based on capacity at key schools.

The window to apply for Controlled Open Enrollment begins on Friday and ends on April 9.

Schools with openings include Montclair Elementary with 36 spots, Rideout Elementary with 36 spots, S. Bryan Jennings Elementary with 34 spots, Orange Park Junior High with 146 spots and Orange Park High with 439 spots.

There are a total of 691 openings this year, which is 400 fewer openings than the number available last year.

The Clay County School Board is scheduled to finalize the COE plan when it meets at 1 p.m. Thursday. The plan includes a reduction in the enrollment threshold a school must meet to qualify, dropping from 85% capacity last year to 80% this year.

“This determination takes into account the rapid growth in Clay County,” the Controlled Open Enrollment Plan said. “In order to allow the District to plan for future growth and establish efficient attendance zones and boundaries, a new school will not be subject to Controlled Open Enrollment until it has been in operation for three years.”

Ad

Meanwhile, demand for open enrollment has steadily increased since the program’s inception in 2017.

School Year Number of Applicants 2017-2018 417 2018-2019 406 2019-2020 516 2020-2021 657

“Should more students apply than seats available for any given school, the Clay County School District will conduct a random lottery selection process based on School Board policy,” the plan said. The lottery would begin the week of April 26.

Applications will be available at the Clay County District Schools’ website.