Florida wildlife officials host scavenger hunts across the state

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission is hosting a scavenger hunt experience in early May.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A first-of-its-kind scavenger hunt awaits Floridians who want to experience the great outdoors and explore the state’s scenic wilderness.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will host the inaugural Florida WildQuest at seven wildlife management areas (or WMAs) throughout the state including the Guana River Wildlife Management Area in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The experience runs rom May 1 through May 9.

Through Florida WildQuest, residents and visitors are invited to channel their inner adventurer, grab their phones and venture into the wilderness to discover the best places to watch the state’s wildlife in its natural habitat.

To take part in the scavenger hunt, you’ll need to download the free GooseChase app on your smartphone.

Participants will get to learn about the state’s leading wildlife management areas while vying for the chance to win wilderness-inspired prizes, including a set of binoculars and a field guide set.

Those who want to take part in this scavenger hunt experience have their choice of seven lead wildlife management areas (or WMAs), each of which features its own specific quests. Quest areas include the following:

The scavenger hunt is aimed at being a safe, socially distanced experience, whether you’re doing some solo exploration or out with a group of friends and family. So wear a mask when interacting with others if social distancing (six feet) isn’t possible.

To learn more about Florida WildQuest and the prizes, visit FloridaNatureTrackers.com.