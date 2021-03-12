Free tank of gas for first 100 customers at Circle K in St. Johns County next week

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – During its grand opening next Thursday, Circle K in St. Johns County will be giving away free tanks of gas to its first 100 customers.

The event, located at 1055 St. Johns Pkwy, St. Johns, FL 32259, will feature sandwich sampling, coupons, balloons, giveaways and more.

The event will be held on March 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Circle K will have an “Easy Pay” tent, explaining its exclusive fuel savings card. There will be a raffle inside the store for a chance to win a $100 Circle K gift card.

If you are shooting for free gas, it would be smart to get there early.