JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One is man dead, and 2 others are injured after a three car collision on Interstate 295 near Beach Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol says a car was driving the wrong way when the driver crashed head-on into a BMW.

The BMW then hit the guardrail and crashed into a semi-truck. The semi overturned and crashed into a tree.

Troopers say the drivers of the semi and the car have serious injuries.

The driver of the BMW was not wearing a seat belt, and died. He was 23 years old.