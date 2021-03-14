Americans make plans to use 3rd round of stimulus money as payments begin arriving

FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The third round of stimulus money is expected to arrive in bank accounts as soon as this weekend, and some people have already received their payment.

Many people told News4Jax that they’re either going to use the money to pay bills or put it into savings.

Adriane Terry said she used her $1,400 to help fund her wedding cake business.

“I got it Friday night,” the small business owner said. “When the money came, I was able to order a lot of supplies and little stuff that I needed for the business.”

The latest round of relief payments will provide households with $1,400 for each adult, child and adult dependent, such as college students or elderly relatives. Adult dependents were not eligible to receive payments in the previous two rounds of payments.

The payments start declining for an individual once adjusted gross income exceeds $75,000 and go to zero once income hits $80,000. The payment starts declining for married couples when income exceeds $150,000 and goes to zero at $160,000.

Officials said that beginning on Monday, people can check the “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS.gov website to track their own payments.

Taxpayers who have provided bank information with the IRS will receive the direct-deposit payments, while others will get paper checks or debit cards mailed to them.

Officials said in the interest of speeding up the relief payments, the IRS will use the latest tax return available, either the 2019 return filed last year or the 2020 return that is due by April 15.