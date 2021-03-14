Southeast Georgia Health System to offer COVID-19 shots at Brunswick, Kingsland clinics

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Southeast Georgia Health System is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments at its Brunswick and Kingsland vaccination clinics for residents meeting current eligibility criteria.

Appointments to get the Pfizer vaccine at the following locations can be scheduled online at sghs.org/covid19-vaccine:

Brunswick Campus, Linda S. Pinson Conference Center

2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick

Every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Camden Community Recreation Center

1050 Wildcat Drive, Kingsland

Every Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those receiving the vaccine must provide a form of identification and should wear a shirt that provides access to their upper arm. Masks are required when in a Health System facility.

Following the vaccination, recipients will be required to remain in an observation area for 15 minutes to ensure they do not experience any adverse reaction.

Even after receiving the vaccine, according to health officials, it remains important to continue following safety protocols, including wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands frequently and avoiding large gatherings.

Beginning Monday, the following groups will be eligible for vaccinations in Georgia:

Adults age 55 and old.

People with disabilities.

People age 16 and older with certain medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Note: Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for children age 16 and older. Conditions include: asthma, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, COPD, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, hypertension, heart conditions, immunocompromised state, liver disease, neurologic conditions, overweight and obesity, pregnancy, pulmonary fibrosis, sickle cell disease, and thalassemia.

More vaccine information is available on the Health System’s website at sghs.org/covid-19.