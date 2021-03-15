Florida gas prices spike to highest level in 3 years; $3 per gallon soon possible

NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 -- A person wearing gloves to protect against the spread of the coronavirus grabs a pump nozzle at a Shell gas station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States on April 9, 2020. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, reached on Thursday a tentative agreement to cut production to stop a market free-fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, pending the consent of Mexico. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/ via Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The price of gasoline continues to climb across Florida and the country.

According to a new report by AAA, gas prices in Florida jumped another 15 cents per gallon last week, putting the state average for a gallon of regular gas at $2.87. Gas prices are up 25 cents over the last two weeks.

Industry analysts say there are several factors to blame -- including in increase in demand that’s lead to higher crude oil prices.

There’s also a lingering effect of the power outages that caused Texas refineries to shut down. This caused surging prices on credits for renewable fuel.

According to Gas Buddy, the price trend in Jacksonville is about $2.80 per gallon in comparison to a year ago where it was about $2 a gallon.