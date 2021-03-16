Police make arrest in 2019 murder of 24-year-old father

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the agency made an arrest in a 2019 murder investigation.

A spokesperson said Nehemiah Ford, 20, has been charged with murder and aggravated battery for the shooting death of a young man at a home on the 3400 block of North Pearl Street.

Family members identified the victim as 24-year-old Steven Burt and said he was the father of two girls. They said Burt was shot four times in the back.

At the time of the murder, JSO said at least four others went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for the altercation. A witness told police that it started as a street fight that spread across the Brentwood neighborhood in Jacksonville, according to police.

Ford was already serving a sentence for burglary and armed possession of a controlled substance unrelated to the murder investigation when police added the new charges.