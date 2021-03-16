St. Johns County schools to hold high school graduations at TIAA Bank Field

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Most St. Johns County high schools will hold outdoor high school graduation ceremonies at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, the district announced Tuesday.

The ceremonies at the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium will begin June 1 with St. Augustine High School at 7 p.m. and other schools will follow. Each student will get 10 tickets for guests and there will be pandemic protocols in place.

St. Johns Virtual School and St. Johns Technical High School will have their ceremonies at First Coast Technical School on May 27 and May 28, respectively.

Full graduation schedule: