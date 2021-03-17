DCPS projects $2 million price tag to rename 9 schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said in a School Board workshop Tuesday morning that the estimated total cost for renaming nine schools with controversial namesakes in the district could top $2 million.

The report was part of a more detailed analysis of the projected costs of the project, which is still being vigorously debated in community meetings.

The $2 million total includes roughly $32,000 for each of the two elementary schools and $287,000 for the seven secondary schools on the renaming list.

As predicted, the largest estimated costs associated with renaming a school are the price tags for new athletics and band uniforms, expected to cost a combined $195,000 per secondary school.

Because the district’s elementary schools don’t have those extracurriculars nor the need to change school mascots -- estimated to cost $60,000 -- Finegan and Jackson Elementary schools are quoted at a fraction of the total cost of the secondary school renamings.

Ad

Estimated Cost Breakdown of Elementary School Renaming

Project (*Depends on restrictions of specific capital funding) Estimated Cost Signage/Marquee $10,000 Letterhead $2,000 Logo/Logo Design In-house Gym Floor* $20,000 TOTAL $32,000

Estimated Cost Breakdown of Secondary School Renaming

Project (*Depends on restrictions of specific capital funding) Estimated Cost Signage/Marquee $10,000 Letterhead $2,000 Logo/Logo Design In-house Inlaid Gym Floor* $20,000 Sport Uniforms $150,000 Band Uniforms $45,000 Locker-Rooms N/A School Mascot* $60,000 Demo/Removal of Statuary N/A TOTAL $287,000

Greene’s presentation noted that some of the associated costs of renaming these schools may overlap with planned maintenance projects.

For example, Jefferson Davis Middle School, J.E.B. Stuart Middle School and Jean Ribault High School are among the nine schools under renaming consideration that are also slated for significant renovation under the district’s master facility plan.

One data point used to make these cost estimations was the 2014 renaming of Nathan Bedford Forrest High School to Westside High School, which ultimately cost the district $182,400.81.

Should the school board ultimately decide to change any or all of the nine school names, the funding would be drawn from the district’s general funds, capital funds, internal accounts (i.e. money collected by the specific school for faculty, staff, and student activities) and private donations.