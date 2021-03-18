Young adult killed in early morning car crash in Nocatee

NOCATEE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused a vehicle to swerve off of the road and into the woods, killing a passenger.

A spokesperson for JSO said two young adults were traveling near the intersection of Preservation Trial and Crosstown Drive around 3:20 a.m. when the crash happened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation as is whether drugs or alcohol played a factor, which is typical.

The driver was not injured. JSO did not offer any more information. News4Jax requested the crash report.