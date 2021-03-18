Winn-Dixie to vaccinate 400 Nassau County educators on Saturday

In efforts to help protect educators and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in Nassau County schools and communities, Winn-Dixie will offer 400 free Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to all Nassau County School District employees on Saturday.

The one-dose vaccines will be administered at Yulee High School in the morning and West Nassau High School in the afternoon as part of the federal retail pharmacy program. Winn-Dixie pharmacists will administer the vaccines to any county school employees of any age including teachers, administrators and staff, including virtual employees and retired educators.

In an effort to streamline inoculations while maintaining rigorous safety protocols, 200 vaccines will be administered at each location, limited to four people every five minutes. Eligible individuals will be asked to stay at their school appointment location for 15 to 30 minutes for a brief observation period after receiving the vaccine.

To receive a vaccine Saturday, employees must an appointment online through an internal website link provided to them in an email from the district. Employees can visit the internal website to easily follow the prompts and choose their appointment time and location through the online scheduling tool. Retired NCSD employees who are interested in being vaccinated must call Cathy Carter at 904-491-9883 to receive sign-up instructions.

All available appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis and no walk-ups will be permitted. Those with confirmed appointments will also receive a text message reminder at the mobile number provided.

Current educators and school district staff must present their valid Nassau County employee ID and a copy of their pharmacy insurance card at their scheduled appointment time and location. Consent forms will be available online to bring to their confirmed appointment and forms will also be offered on-site at both school locations for added convenience. No walk-ups will be permitted. After receiving their free one-dose vaccine, Nassau County educators and staff also will receive their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to take home with them, along with a goodie bag from Winn-Dixie as a thank you for their dedication to help students develop and thrive every day.

Locations and times: