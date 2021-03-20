Hit-and-run crash leaves one dead on University Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed Friday night in a high-and-run crash on University Boulevard north.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said when Jacksonville Fire-Rescue arrived, the man was already dead.

Police said the man was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on University Boulevard North around 9:45 p.m.

JSO said the vehicle will have front end damage because of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.