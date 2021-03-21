26-year-old dies after Alachua County crash, troopers say

A man died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Alachua County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 10 p.m. on County Road 241, just north of SW 175th Avenue.

According to the Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling south on C.R. 241 when it veered to the left, crossing the northbound lane. The vehicle then collided with a tree on the east shoulder, troopers said.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup, a 26-year-old Williston man, was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, where he died around 2:10 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is under investigation.