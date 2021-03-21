3 injured in Northside shooting, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night in the Northside’s Highlands neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said they responded shortly before 11 p.m. to gunshots in the area of Monaco Drive, just south of Dunn Avenue.

Police said they learned that three people were transported to area hospitals with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).