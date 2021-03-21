Crash leaves one person dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 3:30 a.m. on Roosevelt Boulevard near Day Avenue.

Officers say they found the wrecked vehicle off the road with significant damage. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

No other cars were involved in the crash. At this point no witnesses have been located.

Traffic homicide is conducting the investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, they ask you call the non-emergency number at 904-630-0500, Crimestoppers at 866-845-tips or email us at JSOCrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.