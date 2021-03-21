Unlike last weekend, today isn’t a good day to hit the beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is a high risk of rip currents and rough, high surf of 6-8 feet for northeast Florida as well as southeast Georgia.

Rip currents are our number one weather related killer – the currents can sweep even the best of swimmers away from the shore and into deeper water.

Windy and cool today. Wind Advisory in effect along the NE Fl/SE Ga coast...gusts 40 to 45 mph.



Hazardous Boating conditions this weekend. Gale Warning and Small Craft Advisory in effect for the coastal waters through Sunday. #jaxwx #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/a5eOysHsn3 — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) March 20, 2021

The National Weather Service of Jacksonville says there’s a small craft boating advisory in effect because of hazardous boating conditions. Along with the small craft advisory that goes until 5pm tonight there is also a High Surf Advisory until 2pm.

A much different picture than what we saw last weekend. Photos from our Jacksonville Beach Skycam showing crowds gathering at the beach to take advantage of the gorgeous weather last Saturday.