Unlike last weekend, today isn’t a good day to hit the beach

There are several advisories in place Sunday

Brittany Muller
, Reporter

Jacksonville Beach
The Weather Authority

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is a high risk of rip currents and rough, high surf of 6-8 feet for northeast Florida as well as southeast Georgia.

Rip currents are our number one weather related killer – the currents can sweep even the best of swimmers away from the shore and into deeper water.

The National Weather Service of Jacksonville says there’s a small craft boating advisory in effect because of hazardous boating conditions. Along with the small craft advisory that goes until 5pm tonight there is also a High Surf Advisory until 2pm.

A much different picture than what we saw last weekend. Photos from our Jacksonville Beach Skycam showing crowds gathering at the beach to take advantage of the gorgeous weather last Saturday.

