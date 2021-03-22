News4Jax Meteorologist Rebecca Barry signs off after 15 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX family has some bittersweet news: Monday is Meteorologist Rebecca Barry’s last day.

For more than 15 years, Rebecca brought viewers the weather that helped them plan their day.

“It’s been my utmost pleasure for the past 15 years to be a part of your family,” Rebecca said in a post to her followers on Facebook. “You welcomed me into your homes every weekend, even at the beginning when I had quite a bit of room to grow... I’ve spent many holidays at News4Jax and sharing them with you made that easier.”

Rebecca’s first big shot in the TV business was in 2006 when she auditioned to be the host for Channel 4′s show “Pass the Mic.”

“I knew the moment I saw that, that encapsulated the young spirit she has, and she’s carried it forward all these years,” Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan said. “It’s been awesome to watch her and be around her.”

The Channel 4 intern quickly became a local name synonymous with Jacksonville’s weather. After getting a degree in meteorology from Mississippi State, News4Jax gave Rebecca the mic, and she never let it go.

Ad

Rebecca went on to work “The Morning Show” on the weekends for 11 years. She was always professional and always smiling regardless of how tired she really was.

Rebecca was promoted to the weekday weather team in 2017. She became known locally for her hair casts, What’s in the Cards forecasts and, around the station, her high-heeled shoes.

Gallery: Rebecca’s 15 years on News4Jax

She will be the first to tell you that she is a cold-weather wimp, which fits right along with her passion for the great outdoors.

And who could forget Rebecca’s reaction in 2017 to witnessing the Great American Eclipse live on Channel 4.

When hurricanes battered the state, Rebecca not only did the weather, but also chipped in to help families in need.

Ad

Whether it was live, online, or on social media, she approached her daily forecast with the same intensity and grace.

“I’m deeply grateful for the years working at The Local Station,” Rebecca said. “Thank you for giving me a chance, cheering me on as I grew, sending in pictures and storms reports, and for saying ‘Hi!’ when we ran into each other around town.”

This is not goodbye because we know the relationship is a friendship that distance cannot change.

“It’s been my honor to be your meteorologist,” Rebecca said.

From all of us at Channel 4, congratulations, Rebecca, on the next chapter. Thank you for your service to our community.