Panama Pharmacy getting 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine

Panama Pharmacy will be receiving 2,000 doses of the Pfiezer Vaccine tomorrow morning. This will be enough to vaccinate more than 1,000 people.

The first time, Panama Pharmacy received 400 vaccine doses. The owner of this pharmacy said these vaccines are needed in the panama park area.

Kevin Duane, the owner of Panama Pharmacy, said health department officials reached out to him on Friday, saying they had an allotment of the Pfiezer vaccine.

Duane was shocked when he heard that allotment was 2,000 doses.

“Immediately we had to spring into action to make sure we had the personal, the supplies, bandages,” said Duane.

Duane said the first time Panama Pharmacy received vaccines was in January. The pharmacy received 400 doses, enough to vaccinate 200 people.

Now, about 1,000 people will be able to get vaccinated.

“It’s more than we’ve done, but even with the Moderna we did 100 each day,” said Duane.

Duane said people in the Panama Park area trust the Panama Pharmacy, so he’s hoping vaccine numbers will go up.

“It’s great that we’re able to do this. Pharmacies like these have long in the center of these communities where we need to be to serve the people we already know,” said Duane.

Even people that aren’t 50 or older tomorrow will possibly be able to get this Pfiezer vaccine.

Duane says a vile has 6 doses and if all aren’t used by the end of the day, it can go to someone on the waitlist.

“‘I’ll do them until there’s no one else here. honestly. I don’t mind staying late to do it,” said Duane.