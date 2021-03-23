Altercation among adults at Matthew Gilbert Middle School leads to gun, arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least two people are facing criminal charges and one is under arrest after an altercation between four adults Tuesday outside Matthew Gilbert Middle School on Jacksonville’s Eastside.

The school was on Code Red lockdown during and immediately after the altercation, which school officials said people who lingered in the parking lot after an appointment at the school. According to Duval County Public Schools, one of the adults was in possession of a gun.

“Students and staff were not involved and they remained safe throughout this incident,” Principal Maurice NeSmith said in a voicemail message sent to parents and guardians. “While the cause of the altercation is still being investigated by police, I can tell you that they each have been trespassed from the school and are facing multiple criminal charges. Neither the firearm nor the altercation were in the school building.”

NeSmith said that police and other security personnel responded quickly.

The names of those charged and other details of the altercation were not released.