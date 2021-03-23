City names Michaux as next St. Augustine Police Department chief

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – After St. Augustine Police Chief Barry Fox retires in June, Commander Jennifer Michaux will take over as leader of the agency, the city announced Tuesday.

Michaux began her law enforcement career in 1995 with the St. Augustine Police Department. In her role as Commander, she has supervised both the administrative and operations functions of SAPD and her experience includes traffic homicide investigator, motor officer, defensive tactics instructor and field training officer, according to the city.

“Commander Michaux’s ability to think critically and articulate tangible solutions, her vision for the future of the St. Augustine Police Department, and her approachable and empathetic leadership style make her the best fit for the immediate needs of our community as the next Chief of Police,” City Manager John Regan said.

Michaux, a Flagler College graduate, said she plans to engage officers in the community at their most personal levels through mentoring programs and community volunteer opportunities, such as coaching, or other activities.

“Commander Michaux is a driven leader she steps up and takes ownership of the modern challenges faced by law enforcement officers today,” Fox said in a press release. “She shares the current core values relating to officers and members of this community and will be able to build upon those going forward.”

Fox was named as chief in 2016 and announced he was stepping down last year to become the city’s code enforcement manager.