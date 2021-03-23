JSO looking for shooter after man killed, woman seriously injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a suspect, or suspects, who killed a man and seriously injured a woman near Silver Street and 22nd Street W, in Jacksonville around 2 a.m.

Police said the victims, both in their 30s, are believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend, but investigators believe another person fired the shots.

The circumstances are still under investigation, but a spokesperson for JSO said a 911 caller heard a loud conversation and gunshots. There were no witnesses to what happened, according to police.

The woman arrived at a hospital in a Silver charger, which belongs to her. Police said the man died on the way to the hospital in a JFRD ambulance.

They’re asking people who may have seen or have surveillance video of the vehicle before 2 a.m. in the area of Silver Street, 22nd Street W, or Beaver Street, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).