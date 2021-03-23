Massive barge stuck in mouth of St. Johns River

MAYPORT, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard said private tug boats are trying to move a 418-foot barge carrying a load of ash in the St. Johns River near Mayport.

The original report said the barge was hung up on the rocks of the jetties late Monday during high winds and heavy seas, but Sky 4 over the barge at high tide late Tuesday morning shows the barge away from any rocks.

The Jacksonville Port Authority said the barge was coming to a private business in Jacksonville, but not at JaxPort. Marine traffic and in and out of the river is normal since sunrise Tuesday.

#USCG Sector #Jacksonville is responding to an incident involving the barge Bridgeport, 1 mile south of the St. John's River entrance. A safety zone is in place and all mariners are urged to remain clear of operations. There is currently no discharge. #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/YFW0vQD4L6 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 23, 2021

According to MarineTraffic.com, the barge is owned by Moran Dry Bulk Carriers of Connecticut. It was built in 1986 and can carry a maximum of 12,000 tons of cargo.

News4Jax is attempting to learn more about why the barge is not moving.