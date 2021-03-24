photo
57º

Local News

95 nightmare: 2 crashes trigger major back-ups during morning rush in St. Johns County

Lena Pringle
, Anchor/traffic and general assignment reporter

Jennifer Ready
, Reporter

Emily Boyer
, Morning assignment manager, Traffic reporter

Tags: 
Crash
,
Traffic

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Two major crashes on I-95 northbound, one of them fatal, shut down the interstate from International Golf Parkway to County Road 210 early Wednesday morning.

The first crash occurred at 95 and County Road 210. Troopers said multiple vehicles were involved and at least one person was killed. At the crash scene, an overturned semi was seen on the grassy shoulder and at least one other badly mangled car. All lanes are blocked.

The crash happened after 2 a.m. A report from Florida Highway Patrol is expected later today.

As troopers investigated the deadly crash, another occurred at the alternate route. Traffic was being diverted onto I-95 at International Golf Parkway, when around 5:15, another crash happened.

It’s not clear how many vehicles are involved or if there are injuries, but all lanes are blocked while investigators are on scene. The exit to Golf Parkway was still open.

News4Jax will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: