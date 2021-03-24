95 nightmare: 2 crashes trigger major back-ups during morning rush in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Two major crashes on I-95 northbound, one of them fatal, shut down the interstate from International Golf Parkway to County Road 210 early Wednesday morning.

The first crash occurred at 95 and County Road 210. Troopers said multiple vehicles were involved and at least one person was killed. At the crash scene, an overturned semi was seen on the grassy shoulder and at least one other badly mangled car. All lanes are blocked.

The crash happened after 2 a.m. A report from Florida Highway Patrol is expected later today.

As troopers investigated the deadly crash, another occurred at the alternate route. Traffic was being diverted onto I-95 at International Golf Parkway, when around 5:15, another crash happened.

ST. JOHNS | Two crashes are causing issues on 95 NB. First, 95 NB at CR-210 all lanes are blocked due to a fatal crash. Further south, 95 NB at IGP has another crash blocking all NB lanes. Take US-1 through the morning & expect delays to build. #PringlePatrol #FL511 @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/BtMERC6ceX — Lena Pringle (@WJXTLenaPringle) March 24, 2021

It’s not clear how many vehicles are involved or if there are injuries, but all lanes are blocked while investigators are on scene. The exit to Golf Parkway was still open.

News4Jax will update this story as we learn more.