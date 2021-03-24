Federal satellite vaccination sites in Jacksonville reopen for second doses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Hammond Senior Center and Normandy Community Center, two federal vaccination satellite sites, reopened Wednesday at 9 a.m. to start giving second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The state-run federally supported sites will give second doses to those who got their first dose more than three weeks ago.
The sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
The Gateway Community Vaccination Center on Norwood Road remains operational from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., seven days a week, providing first dose (500) and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Also Wednesday, the city announced that the Legends Center is now operating as both a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site. Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is being administered.
No appointment is necessary and the site is operational from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
📢 The Legends Center is now operating as both a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site!— JaxReady (@JaxReady) March 24, 2021
