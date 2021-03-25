1-day pop-up vaccine site opens in North Jacksonville

A 1-day mobile vaccine event is happening Thursday at the Highlands Regional Library

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new one-day mobile vaccine site opened Thursday on the Northside of Jacksonville.

The site is located at Highlands Regional Library on Dunn Avenue and will administer 250 Johnson & Johnson doses.

No appointment is required and the site is open to Florida residents 50 and older as well as frontline healthcare workers, medically vulnerable with a signed note and K-12 school employees of any age.

Agape Health Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority are also continuing mobile vaccine clinic stops Thursday at various locations.

The groups will be at Head Start on A. Philip Randolph from noon until 5 p.m.