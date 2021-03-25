DeSantis: 40+ eligible for vaccine starting Monday, 18+ starting April 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that Florida residents 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

Eligibility will then drop to 18 and older the following week, he said.

“We’ve now vaccinated over 70% of the roughly 4.4 million seniors living in the state,” DeSantis said in a video posted to Twitter. “We’ve also made great progress on those aged 60 to 64, and on those age 50 and older, and we’re ready to take this step.”

President Joe Biden had targeted May 1 for vaccine eligibility for all adults, but a number of states opened up eligibility.

Georgia on Thursday joined Alaska, Mississippi, Utah and West Virginia in offering the vaccine to everyone at least 16 years old. Texas, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma and North Dakota plan to lower their vaccination eligibility to all adults on Monday.

I’m pleased to announce that beginning this Monday, March 29, all Floridians age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning the following Monday, April 5, all Floridians age 18 and older will be eligible. pic.twitter.com/gJ0HHmiINW — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 25, 2021

For now, residents 50 and older, as well as other select groups, are eligible for the shot.