Man charged with murder in connection with March 1 death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday morning the agency made an arrest in the murder of a man in his home on Franklin Street on March 1.

LaTerres Bryant, 47, has been charged with second-degree murder and is the Duval County Jail. He’s due to appear in court this morning.

The victim’s brother, who also lives in the house told News4Jax at the time, he found his brother laying on the floor with a stone in his right hand.

Police had said the victim’s cause of death was undetermined, but now say he had blunt force trauma injuries. No motive for the killing has been released.

News4Jax requested more information from the Sheriff’s Office.