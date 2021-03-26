13th annual ‘Fight for Air’ climb moving to Jaguars stadium Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Happening Saturday, hundreds of climbers will take to the steps of TIAA Bank Field for the American Lung Association’s 13th annual “Fight for Air” stair climb. The registration proceeds go straight to the ALA.

In years past, the event has been held at the Bank of America building. COVID-19 precautions are what led organizers to move the event to the stadium. News4jax spoke to John Finn, who has participated in the climb every year since it began.

“There’s so many great charitable organizations out there, but this is the one that really impacts all of us,” Finn said.

We talked to Finn as he trained for the event. Holding the 30-pound ruck on his back, he looks forward to taking to the stairs once again. According to the American Lung Association, nearly 37 million Americans live with a chronic lung disease. It’s an issue close to Finn’s heart. He climbs in honor of a number of family members. This includes his father-in-law, who lives with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

“My father-in-law, who I do it with. He has COPD. My dad who has a double lung transplant and survived .Plus my aunt, who is my godmother and she has cancer.”

Karen Hughes is executive director for the association’s Jacksonville chapter.

“One thing that we say in our organization is that if you can’t breathe, nothing else matters,” Hughes said.

Hughes says despite research, there are still misconceptions about lung issues.

“If you have lungs, you can have lung disease, it really is that simple,” Hughes said. “It really is everyone and it’s much more than just an older population or a smoking or prior smoking population.”

Hughes also says COVID-19 seems to have made more people aware of their lung health overall. But still, these issues are not ones to ignore. Finn agrees, and says not only is this a great cause, it’s also a good way to challenge your body. He says connecting with others who have a passion for helping is a big plus.

“It’s usually a pretty quick race, you can do it usually within 10 or 15 minutes, 20 minutes,” Finn said. “Then you get that euphoria at the end with the camaraderie. I love it.”

Helping others breathe a little easier, one step at a time.

This is event is for all ages and all abilities, and is geared to be family friendly. You have until 2:00 p.m. Friday to register. It’s $35 to register. To learn more information and how to register, click here.