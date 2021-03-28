Annual Blessing of the Fleet takes place in St. Augustine

The annual Blessing of the Fleet took place in St. Augustine on Sunday.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The annual Blessing of the Fleet took place in St. Augustine on Palm Sunday.

The Most Rev. Felipe J. Estevez, bishop of the Diocese of St. Augustine, offered the traditional blessing from the docks of St. Augustine Municipal Marina to those who passed before him on Sunday afternoon.

Vessels were invited to participate in the Blessing of the Fleet on Matanzas Bay.

Drivers in the area of the Plaza de la Constitucion were expected to experience brief interruptions to accommodate the Blessing of the Fleet’s procession from the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine to the Municipal Marina.

In addition, the Bridge of Lions was closed to all marine traffic during the event.