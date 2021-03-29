DCPS reminder: Masks still required in schools, despite end of city mandate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officials with Duval County Public Schools are reminding parents that even though Jacksonville’s mask mandate has expired, masks are still required in schools -- that includes on school buses, common areas, and on campus.

Parents received an email Sunday night that read,

“Good evening families, This is Duval County Public Schools. As students prepare for school tomorrow, we want to send a reminder that facial masks and coverings are still a requirement on school buses and campuses. Again, face masks and coverings are still required on school buses and campuses. Thank you for support in keeping students and our entire school community safe. Have a wonderful remainder of your evening.”

The district’s mask policy says that students with disabilities or medical conditions can be exempt from masks, but must wear a face shield or other reasonable accommodation.

Ad

The latest numbers available from the Health Department show that in Duval County, 92,022 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and now more than 214,000 people have been vaccinated.