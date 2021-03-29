Psychedelic drugs, explosives, lab found at Keystone Heights home, sheriff says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Hallucinogenic drugs and enough explosive material to make seven homemade hand grenades were found at a home in Keystone Heights, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook announced Monday.

Cook said a Clay County man was arrested at the rural home earlier this month and now faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges including possession of LSD, felony possession of marijuana, possession of hashish and cultivation of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation began after the Department of Homeland Security intercepted a shipment of mescaline that was headed for a home on Deer Springs Road in Keystone Heights.

On March 19, officers went to the home and found a “DMT extraction lab” inside a shed on the property, Cook said. DMT is a hallucinogenic drug, similar to LSD, she added.

“DMT labs are very rare and dangerous. They can be dangerous to those who are producing the drug, the community and for our investigating officers and detectives,” Cook said.

Detectives also found chemicals that can be used to create other psychedelic drugs, five guns, 2,000 rounds of ammunition and chemicals that could be used to build destructive or explosive devices.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the man planned to use the explosives, Cook said.

Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked together to investigate the lab and clean up the hazardous chemicals that were located there.

Florida Department of Children and Families also removed children that were found at the home.