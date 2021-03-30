Gate River runner in intensive care after collapsing at finish line

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of UNF grad Andrew Baker says he is fighting for his life after he collapsed near the finish line at the Gate River Run.

Baker, who is an avid runner, suffered multiple cardiac arrhythmias and had to be revived several times on the way to the hospital.

A GoFundMe for the 26-year-old reads,

“Andrew’s MRI scans returned with results showing a TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and widespread swelling on his brain. Andrew is now in the great hands of the neuro ICU and is being taken care of by a TEAM of heroes.”

The family is facing mounting medical costs while Baker is in a medically induced coma, on dialysis, and under the best circumstances, will require specialized care on his road to recovery.

Baker’s family is praying for that miracle moment when Baker wakes up.

“Please keep wearing GREEN, wear fun socks, and keep jamming out to classic rock, reggae, soul, EDM, sing queen at the top of your lungs, and send every single ounce of positive energy and groovy dance move to Andrew. He is OUR fighter!!! From the depths of our souls, we thank you for supporting us and most importantly Andrew. We are so grateful to God for the blessings of each day. Andrew, he feels so very loved, as do we.” Baker’s sister wrote.

As of Monday morning, the online fundraising campaign has raised more than $41,000 from 632 donors.