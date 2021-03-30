Oscar Mayer offering free shoelaces that smell like bacon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Don’t wear these shoelaces to the dog park...

Oscar Mayer announced that it’s going to be giving away shoelaces that smell like bacon.

The giveaway marks the re-release of Nike’s Air Max 90 Bacon shoes.

“To celebrate the re-release of the Air Max Bacons, we’re dropping bacon scented laces that’ll make your kicks sizzle,” Oscar Mayer tweeted.

The laces look like strips of bacon and give off that salty aroma.

Would you wear these shoelaces?

Happy #AirMaxDay. To celebrate the re-release of the Air Max Bacons, we're dropping bacon scented laces that'll make your kicks sizzle. Tweet #OscarCookMyKicks and #Sweepstakes for the chance to cop 'em 🔥🔥🔥 Rules: https://t.co/wlbBFMTsmO pic.twitter.com/k93Uqy2M7A — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) March 26, 2021

HOW TO ENTER:

Create a tweet with the following: (1) include both hashtags #OscarCookMyKicks #Sweepstakes Upon completion of the above (each, an “Entry”), you will automatically receive one (1) entry. Limit one (1) entry per account and/or person during the entire Sweepstakes Period. All entries must be received by 11:59:59 PM CT April 1, 2021. All entries MUST include both of the hashtags # OscarCookMyKicks #Sweepstakes in order to be an eligible entry.

This Sweepstakes is not sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with Twitter. By entering, you are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Twitter.