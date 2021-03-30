Publix cancels this Wednesday’s COVID vaccine signups in Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. – Because Publix Pharmacy will not have COVID-19 vaccinations appointments during Easter weekend, it announced Tuesday that it is cancelling its Wednesday’s scheduling opportunity in Florida, according to a news release.

The online reservation system will reopen Friday for appointments for the Moderna vaccine. Appointments to receive second doses will not be impacted by the change.

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

With the exception of this week, the online reservation system typically opens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 a.m. for vaccine appointments at Florida Publix pharmacies. Appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity.