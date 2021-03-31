Ancient City Soccer Club opens new development center for girls

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Ready...set...goal!

There’s a new initiative kicking off to help girls stay in the game of soccer longer.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, Ancient City Soccer Club is celebrating and promoting diversity on the field with a new development center created specifically for girls.

“The idea is to train them the way that they like to be trained. Females are very specific; they enjoy information so we’re going to be sharing that with them,” said Brian Fallon, Girls Development Center Director.

This is the goal behind Ancient City Soccer Club’s new girls development center.

It’s open for all girls up to 10th grade, no matter where they live.

“Being a girl in general and helping other girls out just gives a little bit of advantage. Just being able to speak to them, being on their level, and knowing the mentality sometimes that they go through and physical abilities. And what they could struggle with and I can help them overcome some struggles that they have, get them more confident, and that’s really what I’m there for is to help them improve their physical and mental abilities with the game,” said Kiley Capling, Ancient City Soccer Club Coach.

In addition to the training being unique and specific to females, the new initiative will bring in local psychologists and doctors to focus on the nutrition and mental side of the game for young girls.

“It’s a great opportunity to have an impact on kid’s lives,” said Fallon. " You know I was able to play until I was 38 years old, and I know so many other players that had that opportunity and I just want them to still have that opportunity and take it even a little bit longer if they would like.”

Changing the game of soccer now, so that the future is more diverse.

“Stay passionate about the game and don’t give up no matter what anybody tells you. If you’re not good enough, brush it right off your shoulder. If you’re true about something and you stick to it, you will stay passionate with and try your hardest to become better,” said Capling.

Click here to find out how to get involved in this new development center.