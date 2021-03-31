Clay County parents worried sports fields could become unusable if school board doesn’t take action

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A fight is waging over sports fields run by the Clay County school district, and the issue is expected to come to a head Thursday evening.

Some parents and people involved in school sports are worried sports fields could become unusable if the Clay County School Board doesn’t take action.

The school board is debating whether to allow two private companies to continue servicing sports fields.

Corey Levine, a volunteer who helps maintain fields in Fleming Island, said that if the district cancels its relationship with these companies, children will ultimately suffer.

“Our nice Bermuda grass will end up being taken over by weeds, crab grasses, insects and other things of the sort and virtually over a couple of months time will leave those fields unsafe and unplayable for our student-athletes,” Levine said.

Levine said he’s seeing a lot of concern.

There’s an online petition that had more than 3,000 signatures as of Wednesday. The creator writes: “I believe EVERY AD in the county is backing this proposal. It is a good proposal, fair proposal, and the right proposal.”

But there may be more to this debate. School board member Tina Bullock said the district has worked with a company for years without a contract, but now a contract is being discussed, and she’s concerned about a change.

“We’ve been using this company since 2012. Why would that all of a sudden be a problem?” Bullock said.

Bullock said the board had not indicated which way it’ll vote, but she wants to make sure a new contract is in Clay County’s best interest.

“I have no doubt this company has been doing what they’re supposed to be doing, but I was concerned because we have other contracts that after they get the contract, they don’t do as well,” Bullock said.

While two companies are technically a part of this discussion, one of them would be contracted for the majority of the work.

One big issue is certification. If the district decides to hire neither company, there’s only one on staff that’s certified to handle chemical field maintenance.

The school board will discuss this at its meeting Thursday night at Fleming Island High School.