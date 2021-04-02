Have you seen the Rabbit Fashion Show at the Clay County Fair?

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – It’s another event at the Clay County Agricultural Fair that will make your head turn.

The fair is holding its annual “Rabbit Fashion Show” on Sunday, April 4, at 1 p.m. in the J.P. Hall Livestock Arena.

The 4-H Club, an international youth development and youth mentoring program, started the fashion show at the Clay County Agricultural Fair around ten years ago.

“The fashion show helps instill confidence in the children who participate in the event, but it also gives Clay County residents the rare opportunity to see rabbits dressed in outfits that match their owners,” Clay Today Online said.

The fashion show awards cash prizes for the winners.

Click here to read more about the Rabbit Fashion Show.

