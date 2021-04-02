Vaccination event to be held Monday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – UF Health, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Health, will host a “major” vaccination event at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on Monday.

According to a news release, UF Health volunteers anticipate using the health department’s supply of vaccine to inoculate up to 5,000 people, ramping up to a goal of 20,000 people per week.

The stadium is one of several sites in Alachua County to host vaccination events.

On Monday, eligibility for the Pfizer shot will drop to people 16 and up in Florida. Those 18 and up are eligible for the Moderna and J&J vaccines.

Monday’s event starts at 11 a.m.