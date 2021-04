JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office found a missing 12-year-old boy Saturday night.

He had last been seen on Pinto Road around 3 p.m. Less than 20 minutes after posting his information on Twitter, the Sheriff’s Office announced the boy had been found.

The Sheriff’s Office told News4Jax the boy was found by one of their bloodhounds and that he is alive and safe.

News4Jax has removed the boy’s name and picture from this article because he is no longer missing.