Jury selection to start Monday in Russell Tillis trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jury selection is set to start Monday in the trial of Russell Tillis.

Tillis, 59, is charged in the kidnap, murder and dismemberment of Joni Gunter. Police said the woman’s remains were unearthed in the backyard of Tillis’ Southside home in 2016 while Tillis was in jail on unrelated charges.

As the long-delayed trial date neared, there was a flurry of motions.

Defense motions to block the prosecution from seeking the death penalty had previously been denied.

Another motion to move the trial to Miami-Dade County was denied March 25.

Tillis filed another motion to represent himself and to have Judge Mark Borello removed. They were both rejected by his defense lawyer.

The defense also filed notice that it will raise Tillis’ “extreme mental illness” at trial. The notice says Tillis tried to kill himself in jail and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of his incarceration.

The case has dragged on for years, as Tillis has complained about his lawyers and filed repeated motions to have them taken off the case. The two who are defending him now are numbers 11 and 12.

At the final pretrial hearing Thursday, Tillis’ defense lawyer Chuck Fletcher asked the judge to continue the trial, and that was denied. Tillis then asked the judge -- again -- to have Fletcher removed as his lead defense lawyer, and that was denied.