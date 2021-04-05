Blue Angels visiting NAS Jacksonville for closed practice sessions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you notice a little extra noise overhead this week, don’t worry: it’s just the Blue Angels practicing at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy’s elite flight demonstration team, will be holding several practice sessions at the base Wednesday through Friday. These practice sessions will not be open to the public.

The Navy canceled all upcoming air shows scheduled at bases throughout the Southeast in response to restrictions put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This week’s practice sessions aim to keep the Blue Angels in top form until those restrictions are lifted.

“With an estimated 300,000 people normally attending the two-day air show, the risks to keep people COVID safe are too great with social distancing guidelines from the CDC,” NAS Jacksonville said in a news release Monday.

Those who live in neighborhoods near NAS Jacksonville can send their noise complaints here.